Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott made up for the gaffe that wasn't on the coin toss. The star Dallas quarterback had some help from backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott in a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott threw for two touchdowns after his confusing exchange with referee Walt Anderson made everyone think the Cowboys forced themselves to kick off to start both halves when they didn't. Elliott ran for two scores as Dallas stopped a three-game losing streak and stayed tied with Philadelphia for the NFC East lead. The defending NFC champion Rams are on the brink of playoff elimination.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans took charge in the fourth quarter. Now they have control of the AFC South after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The defending division champs are looking for Houston's fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O'Brien. The Titans haven't won this division since 2008. The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic didn't make the trip to Milwaukee and will miss the game against the Bucks after spraining his right ankle against Miami. The club listed the 20-year-old as not with the team on the preliminary injury report for the visit to the Bucks on Monday night. Doncic's absence means the reigning rookie of the year will miss the first of two meetings with 2019 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Doncic was injured in the opening minutes of a 122-118 overtime loss to Miami.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have traded two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields and pitching prospect Emmanuel Clase. The teams finalized the blockbuster deal Sunday. Kluber has been one of baseball's most dominant pitchers the past six seasons. But the Indians have other needs and financial concerns and decided the time was right to move the 33-year-old Kluber. The right-hander missed most of last season after being hit by a line drive and breaking his arm. Kluber went 98-58 in nine seasons with Cleveland.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angels Rams are almost out of playoff contention a year after going to the Super Bowl. The inconsistent Rams lost 44-21 to the Dallas Cowboys in a much different game than when they met in the playoffs last January. The 8-6 Rams can't win their third consecutive NFC West title because they are three games behind division co-leaders San Francisco and Seattle with two games to play. They are also two games behind Minnesota for the NFC's second wild-card spot. The Rams had a franchise playoff record 273 yards rushing against Dallas in the playoffs. They had only 22 this time.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans let a chance to seize control of the AFC South slip through their fingers. Kicker Ryan Succop had a field goal blocked. Anthony Firsker had a would-be touchdown pass knocked out of his arms into the hands of a Texans linebacker for an interception in the first half. The Titans also couldn't recover an onside kick with a couple minutes left before fielding a punt at the Tennessee 1 in the final seconds of a 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans. The Titans remain on the outside of the AFC's wild-card spots with two to play.
HOUSTON (AP) — Yor Anei scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State to a 61-55 win over the Houston Cougars. Anei scored a layup with less than a minute remaining and later hit two clutch free throws. For the Cowboys, Cameron McGriff had 12 points, and Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa both added 11 points.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 20 points and Texas A&M erased a double-digit deficit in the second half and beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 63-60. After trailing by 11 two minutes into the second half, the Aggies (4-5) snatched back the lead 48-47 on an alley-oop slam dunk by Josh Nebo on a perfect lob from Andre Gordon with 8:53 left in the game.