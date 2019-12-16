Manhunt Monday suspect still wanted for bond forfeiture in indecency with a child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crimestoppers needs your help finding a man wanted for a bond forfeiture in a case of indecency and sexual contact with a child.
Kristopher Scott McCoy is wanted for forging his bond on a previous charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact.
The 38-year-old Burkburnett man stands 5-foot-9-inches and weighs about 180 pounds.
This fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed, never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
If you have any information on the location of this Fugitive you are asked to call Crimestoppers 24/7 at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area you can call 1-800-322-9888.
You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to his arrest, you can earn a reward up to $500, with board approval.
