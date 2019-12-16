Monday will be the coldest day of the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s bad enough that it’s Monday but today we also face the coldest weather of the week with gusty North winds, mostly cloudy skies, and high temperatures only in the 40s. The north wind is bitter this morning delivering wind chills in the 20s. Thanks to Cloudy Skies temperatures will remain in the 30s through midday. While significant precipitation is not expected this morning, we can’t rule out a stray shower or some drizzle from time to time.