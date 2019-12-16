RBNC ElectriCritters: last two shows of the 2019 Christmas season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Erika Mitchell from River Bend Nature Center joined Jake to talk about ElectriCritters.
More than 60,000 lights on more than 195 lighted displays will light up your night, at the flip of a switch; with glitter, sparkle and just bringing the sights and sounds of the holiday season to both children and adults.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Butterfly Queen make special appearances each Friday and Saturday night at the show.
After exploring around the lighted grounds, come into the Candy Cane Café to enjoy some hot chocolate and/or apple cider, feast on warm cookies and fresh popcorn, and do that little last minute shopping for your holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.
River Bend Nature Center is located at 2200 3rd St., Near the main entrance to Lucy Park.
ElectriCritters, River Bend Nature Center’s annual lighted Christmas display is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 pm through Dec. 21, meaning the last dates are Dec. 20 and Dec. 21
Tickets are $4 on pre-sale, $5 at the door and kids under 1 get in free.
River Bend is stroller and wheelchair accessible.
ElectriCritters is the most important fundraiser for RBNC, the proceeds help fund education programs that are enjoyed by over 44,000 children and adults in the community each year.
For more information you can visit the River Bend Nature Center website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
