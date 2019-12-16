Spots available for WF Area Food Bank Grocery Store Tour

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There are still a few spots left for the Wichita Falls’ Area Food Bank’s Grocery Store Tour.
Officials with the food bank will take residents through the grocery section of Wal-mart, helping them learn how to stick to a tight budget while also creating healthy meals.
The event is completely free to attend.
Taylor Offutt, the food bank’s nutrition services director, explained that money can be tight around the holidays, so this service allows for residents to not have to sacrifice their health to save a few bucks.
“We like to go through and show people how to break it down and how to get the most bang for their buck and how to get the most nutritious items,” she said, “we thought if we could show people how to save money on their groceries, we can give them a little bit more money to do the fun stuff we like to do during the holidays.”
Everyone will be meeting at the Wal-mart on Greenbriar road at 2 p.m. If you want to sign-up, call the food bank at (940) 766-2322.
