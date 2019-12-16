WF youth runner earns honors in USATF National Cross-Country Championships

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Noah Strohman, a member of Athletics Wichita Falls, worked his way to earning All-American honors on Dec. 14 at the USA Track & Field National Cross-Country Championships, happening in Madison, Wisconsin.
Noah finished in 13th with a time of 10 minutes 29 seconds for the 3,000 meter race, that race included 364 runners in the boys 11 to 12 age division.
USATF designates the top 25 in each age-group race as ‘All-American’, making Noah one of the lucky runners.
This meet included over 3,000 runners in 10 different age and gender group races.
All participants earned a qualifying position from the USATF Regional/Association Championship held earlier in November throughout the United States of America.
Noah won the Southwestern Association Cross-Country Championship, held in Fort Worth, to qualify.
Noah was joined at the National Championship by two other Athletics Wichita Falls teammates; his twin brother, Ryder and Eva Grisel, who both placed in the Southwestern Association Cross-Country Championship to qualify for the National Championship.
Ryder notched a new personal best time as he finished in 117th place.
Eva had a 40-second new personal best time as she finished in 13 minutes and 16 seconds.
Athletics Wichita Falls (AWF) is a competitive youth cross-country and track team. They are an official AAU Club, making them eligible to participate in both AAU sanctioned and non-AAU events.
For more information you can check out the Athletics Wichita Falls Facebook or by contacting Wayne Strohman, AWF Head Coach, at 940-224-1606.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.