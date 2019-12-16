Young father from Throckmorton is a World Champion Team Roper

Thorp rode his 14-year-old horse to win his first world title. (Source: Jamie Arviso)
By Katelyn Fox | December 16, 2019 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 3:33 PM

THROCKMORTON, Texas (TNN) - Can you beat a world-title holding heeler? I didn’t think so; with a time of 4.4 seconds on the impressive run, it was a miracle two people tied for that same time.

Wesley Thorp, of Throckmorton, has been riding for over a decade and that has given him the motivation to push through to the 10th round for a gold buckle in this 9012 PCRA Team Roping World Championship.

Thorp tied with a Clay Smith for the title of 2019 World Champion Team Ropers.

This season Thorp has earned $87,295.99, while recieving $161,884.62 in NFR earnings and $249,180.61 in total world earnings.

Thorp has now won $735,802.61 in his career, a world title, a College National Finals Rodeo championship and a Bob Feist Invitational.

Congratulations Wesley Thorp!

