Young father from Throckmorton is a World Champion Team Roper

THROCKMORTON, Texas (TNN) - Can you beat a world-title holding heeler? I didn’t think so; with a time of 4.4 seconds on the impressive run, it was a miracle two people tied for that same time.
Wesley Thorp, of Throckmorton, has been riding for over a decade and that has given him the motivation to push through to the 10th round for a gold buckle in this 9012 PCRA Team Roping World Championship.
Thorp tied with a Clay Smith for the title of 2019 World Champion Team Ropers.
This season Thorp has earned $87,295.99, while recieving $161,884.62 in NFR earnings and $249,180.61 in total world earnings.
Thorp has now won $735,802.61 in his career, a world title, a College National Finals Rodeo championship and a Bob Feist Invitational.
Congratulations Wesley Thorp!
