After very cold morning, Tuesday afternoon will be pleasant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The coldest temperatures in 4 weeks are what we woke up to this morning. November 13th was the last time in Wichita Falls temperatures dropped below 25 degrees. Overall, this afternoon will be nicer than yesterday with sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures near 50 degrees. All of the snow and rain has come to an end across the plain states.
Severe thunderstorms rocked parts of Louisiana and Mississippi yesterday evening, where 37 tornadoes were reported between the two states. Thunderstorms continue to march across the Southeast US bringing the threat of tornadoes to Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. by contrast, our weather here in Texoma looks sunny and dry over the coming days. We’ll keep an eye on a disturbance over Texas Friday which could bring some showers to the region.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
