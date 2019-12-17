Dallas woman arrested in Clay Co. on drug charges

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - On Dec. 17 just before 4 a.m., deputies performed a traffic stop on a car headed South on US 287 at Spur 510 in Henrietta.
During a search of the car, deputies discovered over 270 grams of THC concentrate as well as over one ounce of marijuana.
Aisha Matthews Walker, 28-years-old from Dallas, was arrested for possession of marijuana under two ounces, and possession of a controlled substance (THC) greater than four grams less than 400 grams. Walker was the passenger of the car.
Justice of the Peace John Swenson set Walker’s bond at $500 for the possession of marijuana charge, which is a class B misdemeanor, and set her bond at $5,000 for the possession of THC concentrate charge, that carries a 2nd degree felony.
Walker bonded out of jail before 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.
