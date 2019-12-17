Driving tips for this busy holiday travel season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The days until Christmas are down to the single digits and Texans are already making their plans to hit the road. AAA estimates over 9 million in Texas will be traveling and with all of those people on the roads, everyone needs to keep an eye on safety.
“Before you get on the road this holiday season you need to check out what's going on where you're going,” Adele Lewis with TxDOT said.
TxDot’s got a few ways to help you plan it all out, like their DriveTexas.org website. It tells you about road and lane closures across the entire state and has live traffic cameras. To help make that drive go a little bit faster, they’ve also made it to where you’ll see fewer orange cones on the road.
“We've asked our contractors to stay off the road and pull back any barrels or cones that they certainly can to make sure we have the most lanes open,” Lewis said.
Looking ahead at weather and traffic conditions is what one Wichita Falls resident will do before his family hits the road for Christmas.
“Always got to check that, got to be safe especially with kids in the car, want to make sure they're ok. Safety is number one,” Josh Cragg said.
Some places across the country are already seeing heavy snowfall and people should keep that in mind when making their plans.
“In case you get stranded even just for a few hours you should have a few supplies in your car if you have the room for it,” Lewis said.
Tabitha Obermier, another Wichita Falls resident says she started making decisions about her trip months ago.
“I don’t like traveling unprepared, I make sure to get gas either the night before or the night of, I keep snacks in the car, I try to make sure I’m prepared as possible,” Obermier said.
TxDOT has a hotline you can call if you want to know about road conditions, it’s manned by the travel centers across the state and has an automated line too. You can give them a call at 1-800-452-9292.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.