Following 10-win season, Lady Raiders off to perfect 16-0 start

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider girls basketball team is the best team in Texoma right now.
The Lady Raiders moved six spots up the TABC rankings to number 11 in class 5A and are the only Texoma team from any classification currently ranked.
But on top of that, they are the only Texoma team without a loss on their record.
“When we came into last year, we had zero people with varsity experience," Rider head coach Kendall Webb said.
That wasn't the case this year.
The Lady Raiders brought a lot back from last year and added new talent and have started the season 16-0, after only winning 10 games last year.
“It’s really fun," Rider sophomore forward Addy Self said. "Like now that we are winning and we get to build bonds with everybody, it just makes playing basketball more fun.”
“It just makes me happy to see everyone else happy out there smiling," Rider freshman forward Jalynn Bristow said.
The biggest difference from last year’s squad to now is the height.
The Lady Raiders have three girls over six-foot including Jill Leslie, the daughter of MSU men’s basketball coach Justin Leslie, and freshman Jaylnn Bristow, who is stealing the show.
“In middle school, I was way bigger and way taller than everybody," Bristow said. "But there are some girls that are the same height as me or taller than me.”
“She has definitely surpassed what I expected out of her," coach Webb said. "Definitely having her as a freshman, I am excited to get her for three more years after this.”
Bristow has already won two tournament MVP’s as she has helped Rider win two tournaments as well and now the team has their eyes set on more than just reaching the postseason.
“I think girls are starting to think a little bit further," coach Webb said. "We definitely want to get into playoffs first and next will be win our first playoff game and then hopefully make a little run.”
“Instead of just making playoffs I want to do deep into playoffs where we can go to state," Self said.
"I want to go undefeated this year.”
