Former athletes having medical bill issues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -When a student athlete is injured and has a medical procedure done, who pays for it? Well that's what several former MSU student athletes are trying to figure out.
It all starts when an athlete gets injured while competing in an athletic event.
“The school knew that we needed surgery, and it was all approved through Midwestern,” said former athlete Gracie Bogle. “We had our paperwork given to us from Midwestern telling us to take it to every doctor’s appointment.”
Multiple student athletes have reported lengthy delays in their payments, resulting in a big hit to their credit score.
“I was just kind of shocked that it’s been a year and my surgery hadn’t been paid for,” said Bogle.
We reached out to MSU Athletic Director Kyle Williams and he told us that certain policies are in place, and that taking care of bills can take time.
He said they want to make sure they’re getting everything taken care of, and want to assure the athletes that they’re here for them and they’ll do what it takes to try to remedy their situation.
