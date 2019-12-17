IP community rallies behind family of boy killed by train

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Iowa Park community is rallying together to help a family that lost their son after a fatal train accident.
12-year-old Shawn Sargent was killed on Saturday crossing the tracks in Iowa Park over the weekend. Members of the community are doing all they can do to help.
Monday counseling was available at the schools following the incident. Immediately following the unfortunate accident, a GoFundme was created. Sunday night, members of the community gathered at Faith Baptist Church to read scriptures and pray for the family.
“The first thing that comes to my mind is Ecclesiastes it talks about there is a time for everything, and two of those things is that it’s a time to weep and a time to mourn. We just wanted people to understand that it’s a good thing to do that, and we just wanted to be there to weep and mourn with the family because the community as a whole is hurting,” First Baptist Church of Iowa Park Senior Pastor Glen Pearce said.
The preacher says this is not something they often see in this tight-knit community, and the outpour of love is overwhelming.
“I think the family is very appreciative of the way the community has responded. They still have some hard days ahead of them, of course, with services and everything. I think they are responding as well as anybody could expect,” said Pearce
The families Gofundme surpassed the goal in 24 hours, and for those that wanted to contribute another way, one local bank has stepped up.
“We are a community bank, Pilgrim Bank has offices in a lot of small communities, and we feel what our community feels. This is just a small thing that we can do to assist the family as they go through a really hard time,” said Pilgrim Bank Senior Vice President Lisa Graf.
Other community members like his Principal Darla Biddy said that Shawn was a fun, jovial boy, always had a smile on his face, and will be missed.
Funeral services are December 20th at 11:00 at First Baptist Church in Iowa Park.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.