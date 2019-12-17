WFISD school district approves plan to help disadvantaged schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls ISD School Board approved a strategic plan they hope helps disadvantaged schools in the district.
The plan is centered around teacher retention. Teachers that go to or stay at schools that need the most help academically will get what is essentially a bonus during the 2020-2021 school year.
The schools that fall under the plan include: Kirby Middle School, Washington Elementary, Scotland Park Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Zundy Elementary and Burgess Elementary.
Teachers that go to these any of these schools will get $500 in December, and teachers that stay at these schools will receive $1,000 in August as well as $500 in December.
Only Pre-K through 2nd grade homeroom teachers, 3rd through 5th STAAR test teachers, and 6th through 8th core tested teachers are eligible for the stipends.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.