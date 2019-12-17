Wichita Co. Archives switching to the digital space

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Archive system used to just be a 3-day-a-week space to search for old records inside the Museum of North Texas history, but now they’re making the ever-popular switch to the digital world.
Their goal is to archive online as many Wichita County records as possible starting at the beginning of the 20th century.
Some of the records to be archived digitally include photographs, maps and other historical documents.
For more information you can visit the WCA Facebook page, email the WCA (archives@co.wichita.texas.us), or call Bryce Blair at 940-763-0020.
