Blood donors needed as holidays approach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - During the giving season, giving blood can be the last thing on people’s minds.
“We really need your support to come out and donate and help save lives for the holidays,” Texas Blood Institute manager Jennifer Risinger said.
Across Texoma, four blood drives this weekend are planned to help either the Texas Blood institute or Carter Bloodcare.
It’s this time of year where the demand passes the supply.
“People are having surgeries at the end of the year that are requiring the use of blood, so even though fewer people are donating our need is usually up around this time of year,” Risinger said.
The Texas Blood Institute will be hosting its blood drive on Saturday, but will also be at Burkburnett Residences on Friday.
“I think that when people come together with a purpose it’s easier for them to socialize and get to know each other instead of showing up at a party just to eat and awkwardly introduce themselves I think when there’s a purpose it’s easier to come together,” regional supervisor Elizabeth Garrett said.
The management group has held blood drives at other properties and hosting one in Burkburnett seemed like a no brainer for them.
“We hosted it in Iowa Park first and thought what a great idea to bring people together let’s do it for our other properties as well because the community always needs blood,” Garrett said.
A simple act, that can make all the difference in the lives of those that need it most.
“We know that people are busy this time of year but if we can just have 45 minutes of your time, to come in to donate blood you can save 3 lives for the holidays,” Risinger said.
To register ahead of time for the blood drives click the links below:
Texas Blood Institute will have blood drives on the following days:
Thursday, Dec. 19
Clinics of North Texas (on the bloodmobile) 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Henrietta Community at Clay County Memorial Hospital, noon-5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Burkburnett Residences, 1111 S. Red River Expressway (in the Clubhouse) 3-6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Wichita Falls Community Blood Drive at Texas Blood Institute, 3709 Gregory, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Noon - 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Blue Cross Blue Shield, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Texhoma Christian Care Center, 300 Loop 11, Noon - 3:30 p.m.
The Results Company, 2236 Airport Drive, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Best Buy, 4100 Kemp, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Donors between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31 will receive a movie voucher with their donation.
To register ahead of time call 940-689-2400.
