Apartment market grows in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Apartments have been built or renovated over the last year throughout Wichita Falls.
Overland property group owns the Landmark on Lamar and the Reserves on Maplewood.
Managing partner Matt Gillam told me their projects have filled quickly and kept interest from potential tenants, one reason they’re expanding their offerings.
“I just think it’s a good time in real estate period,” LeeAnn Burnett, president of the Wichita Falls Association of Realtors, said.
While experts say it’s the best time to buy a house in a while some still want to rent.
“People choose whether to rent or to buy based on their particular needs,” Burnett said.
Property owners are responding to that with the rise in apartment offerings.
“Whether it’s because our existing apartment inventory is aging or there’s just not enough units people are seeing an opportunity to make something new and make money whether it’s somewhere across town or some new apartment complexes downtown,” Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said.
While official census counts won’t come until early next year, the city’s growth has contributed to more living spaces.
“They told us before they thought we miscounted ourselves or short counted ourselves in 2010 because the traffic counts feel like the city has grown a little bit,” Florsheim said.
Opening a future possibility in downtown that could boost it even more.
“We could really envision a larger complex on the edge of downtown, with 200 to 300 units, that would be amazing having that many people able to walk to the core of downtown to engage in the retail and restaurants and entertainment going on down here,” Florsheim said.
