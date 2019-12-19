Bowie holding holiday blood drive

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Help save some lives this holiday season by donating blood at the annual Legend Bank holiday blood drive in Bowie on Dec. 19.
You can register online, here. The blood drive will be taking place at W. Tarrant St. #101 in Bowie.
They will have phlebotomist onsite from noon until 6 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 19.
Donors will receive a special Dallas Mavericks ticket offer and a ‘thank you’ gift, while supplies last.
Blood donations are infinitely important to not only our community but the smaller communities surrounding Texoma.
You can learn more from Carter BloodCare:
- We are currently facing a blood shortage and your donation is needed to replenish the shelves at local hospitals, ALL BLOOD TYPES ARE NEEDED!
- We are experiencing dangerously low inventory of Rh negative blood types, especially type O negative that is used for emergencies.
- Blood has a shelf life and cannot be manufactured, it only comes from volunteers.
- About 8 million people rely on blood and transfusion services from Carter BloodCare; the largest blood center in Texas and among the largest in the U.S.
- Every 90 seconds, a patient in the Carter BloodCare service area receives a blood transfusion; that equates to 600 to 800 people every day.
It is important that as a community we sustain a local blood supply as much as possible.
As the holiday season is in full swing, it will become harder and harder to get resources from other blood centers, if and when needed.
For more information you can visit the Facebook event page.
