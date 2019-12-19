City of WF Christmas and New Years trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - City offices will be closed on December 24 and 25 during the week of Christmas and will have a small effect on trash services.
Residential trash services will continue as normally scheduled but there will be no organics collection on December 25.
The Transfer Station will be open on December 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Landfill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Transfer Station and Landfill will both be closed on December 25 and will both re-open on December 26.
For New Year’s Day, City offices along with the Transfer Station and Landfill will be closed on January 1.
Residential trash services will continue as normally scheduled but there will be no organics reuse collection on January 1.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.