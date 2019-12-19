'Clear bag’ policy begins at MSU Texas Basketball games

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students from Midwestern State University just walked the stage to get their degrees, with a new policy in place for protection.
MSU Texas introduced a ‘clear bag’ policy for MSU Football games at Memorial Stadium at the beginning of the 2019 season.
If you headed to the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Dec. 14 to celebrate your graduate, you know that they are up-keeping this new policy at MSU Graduation events.
With the 'clear bag’ changes, MSU Texas is implementing it as well at basketball games at D.L. Ligon Coliseum starting on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The policy states that a small, clear bag is permitted into events, while medium to large sized non-clear bags are not allowed.
MSU Texas is hoping these policies will improve security and speed up the entry at events.
