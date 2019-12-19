Georgia plays host to SMU

LEADING THE WAY: The explosive Anthony Edwards is putting up 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds has complemented Edwards and is accounting for 13.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Mustangs have been led by Isiaha Mike, who is averaging 15.3 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Mike has connected on 48.6 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 90.3 percent of his foul shots this season.