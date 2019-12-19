Local chapter of the Salvation Army distributes over 500 gifts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Salvation Army is helping bring Christmas to those who may not get gifts otherwise.
Over the holiday season, they have asked the community to do what they can to gather gifts to be given away to those in need.
Gifts were picked up by the Salvation Army from donation sites in early December and are now ready to bring a little Christmas cheer to children in our area.
The Salvation Army was at 2900 Seymour Hwy from 10 a.m. to noon distributing over 500 gifts.
These gifts make all the difference for a magical holiday season for the children that receive them.
If you missed out on donating this year, the Salvation Army will gladly take donations all year round to help the community, and next year there will be another Angel Tree event, with the same goal in mind, bringing joy to the children of Texoma.
