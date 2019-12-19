Megargel boil order rescinded

MAGARGEL, Texas (TNN) - The city of Megargel in Archer County was under a boil order until further notice until about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.
Melissa Graham, with the city, contacted News Channel 6 to announce the boil order, stating issues with their main water system.
She called again to confirm that they are no longer under a boil order.
Residents of Magargel were asked to boil their tap water before drinking, but they believe it is now safe to use the tap directly.
