TXDOT holiday office closures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - All TXDOT offices will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 through Thursday, Dec. 26 for the holidays.
Regular office hours will resume on Friday, Dec. 27.
They will also close Wednesday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Regular hours will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2.
TXDOT spokesperson Adele Lewis said that if winter weather or an emergency is to happen, TXDOT will still go into emergency operations.
If that should happen Mission Essential staff will be called in to handle the situation.
