UNO, SHSU meet in conference play

SENIOR STUDS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kai Mitchell, Zach Nutall, Chad Bowie and RJ Smith have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 54 percent of all Bearkats points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Robinson has connected on 35 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 22 over his last three games. He's also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.