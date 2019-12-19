UPSTART nets WFISD honors for innovative program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District was recognized, along with 11 other districts, for an outstanding program in the release of Texas School Business magazine’s 13th Annual Bragging Rights 2019-20 special issue.
Specifically WFISD was recognized for UPSTART, a free at-home pre-Kindergarten readiness program.
UPSTART can provide those who qualify with access to computers and the internet, in order to teach kids core knowledge before they even step foot in a classroom.
This program has served around 45,000 children since 2009.
UPSTART is open about the preparedness it takes to complete the program, they even provide a checklist for parents or caregivers:
- Pre-Register - Pre-registration is required to participate in the program. Once you preregister, an UPSTART representative will contact you to confirm your eligibility and finalize your registration. Registration must be finalized before you can participate in the program.
- Attend the Training - Meeting Training will be held at a location near you and cover everything you need to know to ensure your child’s success in the program. While you are in the meeting, your child will take the Waterford Assessments of Core Skill™ (WACS) test.
- Agree to Use the Program - All participants must agree to use the program at least 20 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Your child should begin using the program within a day or two after training.
- Engage - Each parent/caregiver is partnered with a Personal Care Representative who will welcome you to the program, answer your questions, help and encourage your child, and monitor his/her progress and usage throughout the year. You will receive weekly e-mails with program updates, software information and a weekly usage graph.
- Graduate - The UPSTART program ends with a graduation that celebrates your child’s achievements. Graduations will take place during the summer prior to your child attending kindergarten. At graduation, Waterford administers a final WACS test to track your child’s progress.
You can pre-register now by calling 1-888-982-9898 or by visiting the UPSTART website.
