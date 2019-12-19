USMCA passes; Texas farmers relieved

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A new international trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada passed through the House of Representatives Thursday.
It’s an agreement that has agricultural producers in Texas breathing a sigh of relief.
“Getting this thing done and just removing the cloud over the negotiations, what those were all going to look like, is a bit of fresh air,” said Mark Welch.
Welch is a grain economist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and was raised on a North Texas wheat farm with stockyard cattle. He’s seen first-hand the benefits to open international trade, especially for locals farmers.
For years, Mexico and Texas have worked together, with Mexico being the lone star state’s number one importer of wheat and corn.
“They’re our biggest customers when it comes to those two commodities,” he explained, “those matter a lot to Texas.”
He said having the USMCA signed ensures that the relationship continues.
“Especially when it comes to agriculture, it's very positive,” added Congressman Mac Thornberry, “there are some other aspects that are not so positive, but for Texas and for the country as a whole it’s a good thing.”
In a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Republicans stated that the USMCA would “increase agriculture exports by more than $2 billion annually,” and “expand exports through truly free and fair trade agreements that would put American agriculture back on its feet.”
Representative Thornberry said this still doesn’t make up for the loss suffered from the trade war with China, but added that other markets are also being looked at to help Texas agriculture grow internationally.
“We need to keep looking for other markets,” he said, “and not rest on our laurels.”
The next stop for the USMCA is the Senate, but it’s not expected to be voted on until after the impeachment trial.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.