Walk through a Winter Wonderland

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Dec. 19 join in on the whimsical winter fun at River Bend Nature Center as they host a Winter Wonderland.
They will have fun crafting activities for children, including finger painting, slime-making and even a snowman bowling game.
This Winter Wonderland will be in full swing from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
General admission will get you into the event. Those ticket prices are as follows:
- Adults - $6.00
- Children & Seniors - $5.00
- Military & Students (with ID) - $5.00
- Children under one - Free
- RBNC Members - Free
- Group Rate (10 or more) - $5.00 per person
RBNC is located at 2220 3rd St., near the Lucy Park entrance.
For more information you can visit the RBNC website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.