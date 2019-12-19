WF Health District holding health education classes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District has some classes happening down at the Health District residents may be interested in.
There are two classes going on at the start of 2020. The first is the Healthy Living Class, that they do often, and the second is a diabetes education class called D.E.E.P.
D.E.E.P stands for Diabetes Empowerment Education Program and this class is free to the public.
These classes will cover the topic of diabetes from head to toe, with topics ranging from understanding the human body, to medications, monitoring and nutrition.
This program will meet once a week for six weeks for an hour and a half sessions.
Education staff will include: trained health educators, registered dietitians, certified fitness instructors and LVNs.
Classes start Jan. 9 at the Health District located at 1700 3rd St., with morning and evening times available.
To sign up, you can call the health district at 940-761-7800 or check out their page on the city website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.