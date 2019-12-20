Azore, UTA visit Ga. Southern

TEAM LEADERS: Azore and Brian Warren have led the Mavericks. Azore has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds while Warren has put up 13.1 points per game. The Eagles have been anchored by Smith and Elijah McCadden, who are averaging 15.2 and 14.5 points, respectively.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 44.1 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.