Hospice of WF Inpatient Care Center construction begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction is now underway on Cypress Avenue, the site where the new Hospice of Wichita Falls Inpatient Care Center is being built.
“It’s an amazing feeling, it’s truly good to know that this community supports Hospice of Wichita Falls in such a way," said Jake Truette, the director of development for Hospice of Wichita Falls. “With the building on Legacy of Care campaign we were able to raise just over 15 million dollars in 15 months, and it was truly because of the community’s support for our efforts.”
The project was first announced in February of 2019 during a press conference where officials explained the importance of expanding and updating their main campus.
“For the last several years, we were having to turn people away that wanted to be in the inpatient center {because} we simply didn’t have a bed for them, so this will enable us to take care of more people,” said Alisa Echols, the executive director of Hospice of Wichita Falls back in June of 2019.
The new inpatient care center will be around 38,000 square feet and will include multiple family areas, a chapel, offices, a meeting space, a commercial-grade kitchen, a dining area and 24 large inpatient suites.
At the main campus, many changes are being made, which started with the expansion of the homecare and social services area, as well as a palliative care clinic that is to take over the inpatient center.
