Incarnate Word plays Washington St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything CJ Elleby is putting up 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Elleby is Isaac Bonton, who is accounting for 11 points per game. The Cardinals are led by Keaston Willis, who is averaging 12.2 points.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Willis has connected on 39.7 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 19 of 46 over the last five games. He's also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.