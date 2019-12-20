SAFB main gate construction reaches half-way mark

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction on the main gate at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls has been underway for years, and now officials say it’s about halfway complete.
The project is meant to help with traffic flow in and out of the base, beautify the main gate, and most importantly, increase security for those who work on the base, and it's expected to be completed this spring.
“This was a long process; a series of many meetings and many discussions," Chief of Public Affairs George Woodward said. “How do we do this? Who do we call? How do we break this impasse? How do we get approval for what we need to do? So, it was a lot of back and forth, but the great thing is everyone was pointed in the same direction.”
This project, a massive undertaking, is the result of a unique funding arrangement between three different groups. The more than eight-million-dollar price tag made this project too much for just one entity.
"It's probably the most complex projects going on in the Air Force with the federal funds, state funds, and local funds. We are kind of blazing a new trail here," Resident Engineer Keith Maxwell said.
After more than ten years, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Each of the groups' contributions is yielding results.
“Basically, what we have is two projects happening at the time," Woodward said. "The city’s portion is largely done. So, it’s the Air Force portion that is still in work, and we expect that to be completed by late spring, and we are so excited to open up the gate and really have a great front door and a great welcome mat to offer to anyone that comes to Sheppard, and it’s going to be beautiful, and it’s going to meet the anti-terrorism standards that we need to meet.”
