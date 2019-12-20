Shootout at WF gas station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WF police are looking for two people who witnesses say jumped out of cars and shot at each other in Wichita Falls earlier this evening.
It happened just after 6 p.m. at a gas station off of Central Freeway and both vehicles were gone before police arrived.
Witnesses say it happened in the blink of an eye.
“I heard a bang, thought a big truck blew a tire and I walk on across and I was standing about where I was and a silver car and a brown car stop and a guy gets out of the silver car and starts shooting. Bang, bang, bang, like 15 shells,” witness Willie Williams said.
Police checked with area hospitals to see if anyone with gunshot wounds arrived but so far no one has.
If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or (800) 322-9888.
