Stray shower or thunderstorm possible Friday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A pretty stout upper level disturbance is sweeping across the Central Plains today. If This were April, May or June, this disturbance would likely be a thunderstorm producer. However, today there’s just not much Gulf moisture to feed the system, therefore, Texoma’s rain chances are slim. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing during your morning commute. We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening.
All in all, no major weather issues for the weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and relatively cool With highs in the low 50s. We’re back to sunny skies Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. And it looks like both Christmas Eve and Christmas will be mild with highs in the mid-60s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
