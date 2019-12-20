Texas Southern faces tough test vs No. 8 Oregon

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively scored 46 percent of Oregon's points this season. For Texas Southern, Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins, Bryson Etienne and Chris Baldwin have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Texas Southern scoring, including 75 percent of the team's points over its last five games.