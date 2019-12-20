U.S. Senate candidate Mark Yancey visits Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - U.S. Senate candidate Mark Yancey (R) held a meet-and-greet in Wichita Falls Thursday evening.
Mark Yancey is unknown to most in Texas' political landscape. Even though the Dallas investor calls himself a Reagan Republican, he feels his candidacy opens the doors to fresh ideas for the office of U.S. Senator compared to his biggest competitor who currently holds the title for Texas.
“I'm not for passing legislation that benefits big corporations,” Yancey said to a group of potential supporters, “Cornyn, and the rest of them – there's so many of them up there – they become intoxicated with their own self-importance.”
Yancey is pushing for term limits because he feels career politicians become beholden to corporations, which is why he said he has turned down groups like the NRA. “Two terms and you're out…I believe in the second amendment. I own guns, but I do not want the NRA’s money and will not take it.”
President Reagan is not the only republican president whose ideas he holds in high regard.
Yancey agrees with President Donald Trump on everything from getting rid of the affordable care act to who is responsible for South and Central Americans seeking asylum, saying it falls on Mexico's president.
“When these people do get to the border and they say ‘Look, when I get back to my own country, they're going to do what they're going to do to me’, that shouldn’t be our problem,” he said.
When asked about the House of Representatives impeaching President Trump, his answer was simple, “It's a sham.”
While Yancey has high praises for republican presidents past and present, his take – like many conservatives – is that the government’s should reach be smaller.
“The federal government is not the answer. The federal government is the problem.” He said.
One way he hopes to make the federal government smaller is by getting rid of the Department of Education and leaving the responsibility solely to each individual state.
The Texas primary elections are on March 3, 2020.
