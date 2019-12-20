Vernon Lions Club presents bikes to special needs kids

VERNON, Texas (TNN) -Some special needs children in Vernon got quite the Christmas present today.
After about A year of local fundraising, Vernon Lions Club was able to raise enough money to get 15 specially designed bicycles for children with special needs.
About 2 years ago, the Vernon Lions Club heard about the Cycle for Life Project and decided it was something they wanted to take part in.
“We take riding a bike for granted, but it’s something they don’t get to do very often,” says Lions Club member Kathy McLellan.
The Lions Club members took measurements of the children beforehand, so the bikes are specifically tailored to them.
“They’re very stable cycles with 3 wheels, and it gives them an opportunity to feel that they can ride safely,” said Lions Club member Mike Moore.
Special Education Director Toni Waldo says these bicycles will provide not only physical therapy, but social therapy as well.
6 of the bikes were presented today, with 5 of them going to special needs students, and 1 will go to the Vernon ISD.
