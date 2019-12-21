DPS to increase highway patrols during holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas Department of Public Safety is putting more officers on the road to make driving safer.
“People are traveling all day long into the night and sometimes even late at night to try to get to a destination," Texas DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing said.
Christmas and New Year’s parties are fun, but they can also cause people to make poor decisions on the road.
“We all know during the holiday times and Christmas times that you’ll get out and have some parties and consume some alcohol,” Buesing said. "You have to plan ahead if you’re going to do that so you’re not driving while intoxicated.”
More state troopers will be out enforcing the law and they will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, speeders, and other roadway dangers to help keep you safe.
“Intoxicated drivers are very dangerous," Buesing said. "They lose some abilities to drive safely so when you’re on the roadways with a lot of other travelers and motorists it’s just going to cause major, major problems.”
With the roadways beginning to get busier over the next few weeks, Buesing had a couple of tips to stay safe while traveling.
“There will be a lot of motorists here on the highways getting to family members so I’d say keep it to one or two things,” Buesing said. "Like keep your distractions down and drive defensively.”
Some more tips to stay safe would be to never drink and drive, and move your car off of the road if you’re able to after getting into an accident.
