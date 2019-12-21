Funeral held for Iowa Park boy killed by train

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - The 12-year-old who was killed in a train accident in Iowa Park last weekend was laid to rest today.
The community gathered at First Baptist Church in Iowa Park to remember Shawn Sargent’s life.
The family’s GoFundMe surpassed the goal in 24 hours, and for those that wanted to contribute another way, one local bank has stepped up.
“We are a community bank, Pilgrim Bank has offices in a lot of small communities, and we feel what our community feels," said Pilgrim Bank Senior Vice President Lisa Graf. "This is just a small thing that we can do to assist the family as they go through a really hard time.”
Community members like his Principal Darla Biddy said that Shawn was a fun, jovial boy, always had a smile on his face, and will be missed.
Shawn’s obituary can be found here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.