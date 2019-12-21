Giving back to Texoma non-profits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Non-profits in Texoma are in the giving spirit all year round but there are things they are in need of.
Non-profits rely heavily on donations, and while monetary donations are always welcome, they also have a Christmas wish list of items that keep their operations up and running.
At the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, food goes out as quickly as it comes in.
“93 cents of every dollar goes to purchasing food and things like that,” WFAFB marketing director Simon Welch said.
Welch said that this means most of their money does not go to operating costs. Even though it is the holidays and everyone else is making their wish list, non-profit workers are shy to ask for big ticket items but the fact is, they need them.
“We have some trucks that are aging. We have some fork lifts that are aging, things like that so we can just move things around our warehouse," Welch said.
Non-profits are also not quick to ask for small ticket items like office chairs, but the food bank needs those too.
“We could always use jackets for our workers that go in and out of the freezer, they have to go in and out of there all day so it always helps if they’re a little warmer,” Welch said.
Places like the Rathgeber Hospitality House, which provides temporary housing to those facing medical care, need items like soup, chili, and coffee. They also need laundry detergent.
House manager Donna Bates said the staff tries to make guests feel like they are at home by giving them welcoming gifts like goody bags and a prayer rock.
“At Christmas time when you’re here and you’re not able to be with your family and loved ones, it’s just that extra touch and love that we’re trying to represent. So when people bring in donations that’s what they’re giving," Bates said.
If you’re interested in giving back to non-profits this holiday season, here’s a list of local non-profits:
ANAG, Inc. (Archer Service Center)
L.F. and Carla Perry Foundation, Inc.
North Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association
The Resourse Board
Upper Room Gathering
