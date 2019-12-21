Giving back to Texoma non-profits

By Camille Connor and Dakota Mize | December 20, 2019 at 9:58 PM CST - Updated December 20 at 10:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Non-profits in Texoma are in the giving spirit all year round but there are things they are in need of.

Non-profits rely heavily on donations, and while monetary donations are always welcome, they also have a Christmas wish list of items that keep their operations up and running.

At the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, food goes out as quickly as it comes in.

“93 cents of every dollar goes to purchasing food and things like that,” WFAFB marketing director Simon Welch said.

Welch said that this means most of their money does not go to operating costs. Even though it is the holidays and everyone else is making their wish list, non-profit workers are shy to ask for big ticket items but the fact is, they need them.

“We have some trucks that are aging. We have some fork lifts that are aging, things like that so we can just move things around our warehouse," Welch said.

Non-profits are also not quick to ask for small ticket items like office chairs, but the food bank needs those too.

“We could always use jackets for our workers that go in and out of the freezer, they have to go in and out of there all day so it always helps if they’re a little warmer,” Welch said.

Places like the Rathgeber Hospitality House, which provides temporary housing to those facing medical care, need items like soup, chili, and coffee. They also need laundry detergent.

House manager Donna Bates said the staff tries to make guests feel like they are at home by giving them welcoming gifts like goody bags and a prayer rock.

“At Christmas time when you’re here and you’re not able to be with your family and loved ones, it’s just that extra touch and love that we’re trying to represent. So when people bring in donations that’s what they’re giving," Bates said.

If you’re interested in giving back to non-profits this holiday season, here’s a list of local non-profits:

Altus Christian Academy

Alzheimer's Association

American Cancer Society

American Red Cross

ANAG, Inc. (Archer Service Center)

Backdoor Theatre (WF Backdoor Players Inc.)

BBA Family Monitoring Services

Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Clubs of Wichita Falls

Burkburnett Boys and Girls Club

Burkburnett Senior Citizen Activity Center

Camp Fire USA North Texas Council

Catholic Charities Fort Worth Northwest Services

Child Advocates/ CASA

Child Care Inc.

Child Evangelism Fellowship West Texas, Red River Chapter

Children's Aid Society of West Texas, Inc.

Chisholm Trail Heritage Center

Christ Counseling Ministry

Christmas in Action

City of Seymour- Community Development Corp.

Community Healthcare Center

Communities In Schools of Greater Wichita Falls Area

Downtown Wichita Falls Development, Inc.

Early Head Start (N.TX Parent Childhood Development

Easy Street Animal Shelter

Evangel Temple

Faith Mission

Federally Employed Women, Red River Stars Chapter

First Step, Inc.

Grace Ministries

Hands to Hands Community Fund

Helen Farabee Centers

Hotter'N Hell Hundred

Humane Society of Wichita County

Inheritance Adoptions

Interfaith Outreach Services

Katy's Dog Place Rescue & Sanctuary

KCCU Classic FM

KMOC/Christian Service Foundation

L.F. and Carla Perry Foundation, Inc.

Leadership Wichita Falls

MSU Small Business Develpment Center

Museum of North Texas History

NAMI of Wichita Falls

Nocona Ministries

Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts Association

North Texas Area United Way

North Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association

North Texas Rehabilitation Center, Inc

North Texas Veteran's Relief Fund

P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic

Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center

Peyton's Project

Presbyterian Manor, Inc.

Project Back to School Burkburnett, Yellow Rose Sertoma Club

Q-School

Rainbow House / Community Partners of N. Texas

Rathgeber Hospitality House

Red River Valley Museum

River Bend Nature Center

Scarlet Letter Ministries

Tales 'N' Trails Museum

The ARC of Wichita County, Inc.

The Arts Council

The Carpe Diem Foundation of Texas

The Center

The Kitchen

The Priddy Foundation

The Resourse Board

United Regional Health Care Foundation

Upper Room Gathering

Vernon College

Virginia's House- A Family Resource Center

Volunteer Services Council for North Texas State Hospital

Wichita Adult Literacy Council

Wichita County Heritage Society

Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture

Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys

Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra

Wild Bird Rescue

Wood, Sandra S. - Nonprofit Consultant

Work Services Corp.

Workforce Solutions North Texas

YMCA of Wichita Falls

Young Professionals of Wichita Falls

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative

