Norman Leer is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week. It’s time for our pet of the week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in studio to talk about a five and a half month old Maine Coon named Norman Leer.
Norman was a former feral kitten and was extremely sick when Emily’s Legacy Rescue took him in.
He is a special needs kitten and will need steroid shots periodically.
“He plays but he loves for me to rock him like a baby in the rocking chair," Hopkins said. "He is the sweetest little boy and he’s got the cutest little meow.”
Norman has been fixed and fully vetted.
The adoption fee for cats is $85 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it’s gets the animal a microchip. Hopkins said Norman will have a reduced fee because of his special needs.
