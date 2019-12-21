President Trump gives thanks to Texas Congressman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - President Trump gave a big shout out to Congressman Mac Thornberry on Friday night.
In a tweet, the President gave thanks to Thornberry for a “great defense deal" and called the congressman a “champion for our military and vets.”
President Trump signed a bill on Dec. 20 to create a “Space Force” branch of the military and said Thornberry can add it to his accomplishments.
Congressman Thornberry currently represents the 13th District of Texas.
