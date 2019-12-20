Rain chances exist through tomorrow afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight we will have warmer conditions with the low staying in the 40s. Cloudy conditions will stay with us until tomorrow afternoon as well as the rain chances. All of the rain chances will be light and could be as little as a sprinkle or mist. No heavy rain or thunderstorms are expected. Then we dry out for the week. At least until next Friday where we are tracking another system that will bring rain chances and some could be very heavy.