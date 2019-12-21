Shoppers out for gifts as Christmas closes in

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shoppers were out getting gifts and more on Friday as the holidays quickly approach.
Encore the Christmas Store saw customers looking for ornaments and decorations before holiday parties.
“I’m pretty much finished, but we’re here in front of the Christmas store gotta look one more time,” shopper Helen West said.
Antique stores are expecting people to come looking for unique gifts or crystalware for guests.
“I don’t buy much anymore, but I have fun looking and always have a little something to open,” shopper Karen Hamlin said.
Many are just excited to have family coming together for the holidays.
“Family, coming in that’s the biggest thing, that’s what it’s about,” West said.
