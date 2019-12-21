Texas Blood Institute holds community blood drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Blood Institute held a community blood drive on Saturday to help stock up for the holiday season.
“This is real a hard time of year for us to get people to stop what they’re doing and donate blood,” Texas Blood Institute recruitment manager Jennifer Risinger said. “A lot of people are having Christmas parties or celebrating Christmas with their families."
Risinger said community support is vital because the Texas Blood Institute is the only provider of blood to Wichita Falls and area hospitals.
“A lot of people are out today Christmas shopping so they’re not really thinking about donating blood the patients in the hospitals that might need their blood to survive,” Risinger said.
Risinger said every two seconds somebody needs blood and that one donation, one hour of your time, and one pint of blood can actually save up to three lives.
“It’s a gift that costs you nothing but a little bit of your time and it’s something that we hope everybody can come out and share with others,” Risinger said.
Officials offered up rewards and goodies like snacks, drinks and even a Fandango movie voucher in an attempt to get more members of the community to come out and donate.
"You never know when you or your family might need a blood transfusion so it’s so important that we always have blood on the shelves whenever someone that you know or love needs it,” Risinger said.
“This is a really hard time of year for us because less people are donating blood but there’re more people out traveling, having accidents and using more blood," Risinger said. "It’s really hard for us to maintain our supply.”
Texas Blood Institute will have blood drives on the following days:
Monday, Dec. 23
Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Noon - 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Blue Cross Blue Shield, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Texhoma Christian Care Center, 300 Loop 11, Noon - 3:30 p.m.
The Results Company, 2236 Airport Drive, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Best Buy, 4100 Kemp, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Donors between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31 will receive a movie voucher with their donation.
To register ahead of time call 940-689-2400.
