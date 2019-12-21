TxDot: Iowa park rest area construction starting next year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two rest areas just west of Iowa Park will be closing at the end of this month for renovations.
Rest stop users told us some of the things they look for before deciding to stop.
“I look to make sure it’s a safe environment first of all," service technique Sydney Hickey. “I make sure the restrooms are clean and make sure it’s a good place to stop.”
On the day before the new year, both rest areas off US 287, just pass Iowa Park, will be shutting down. A couple of weeks later, demolition will begin.
“It is a good thing that it is being rebuilt," driver Gayle Johnson said. "I hate that it will be two years, but people will manage.”
That’s right, TxDot expects the project to take up to two years to complete and cost a little more than five million dollars. A price TxDot says is worth it.
“Some of the rest stops aren’t used as much by the public; however, there is a strong need for it," TxDOT Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said. "Especially in the rural areas of our state, for people to get out and stretch their legs and get a drink. There is still a big need for this type of facility.”
The new rest areas will include a vending area, a family restroom that doubles as a storm shelter, and an open lobby, with seating. There will also be new picnic benches and grills.
The new plans have one family picking sides. Johnson likes to keep it old school.
“It is reminiscent," Johnson said. “It’s a memory in that men’s room. There is an oil field on the mural. It’d be nice to have the old style with the nice new conveniences.”
As for his daughter, well, she welcomes tearing it all down.
“I am opposed to my father, yes I am,” Sherri Henry said.
But, with two years to go they’ll probably both forget.
Construction begins on December 31st.
.Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.