WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A dense fog advisory is in effect until Noon Sunday for a majority of Texoma. Tonight’s low will be close to freezing with fog persisting until late tomorrow morning. After we lose the fog we will warm up to about 58 degrees. This week will feel like spring especially for Christmas Day itself. A cold front will come through and bring cooler air and good rain chances to Texoma just ahead of the new year.