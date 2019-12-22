Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates

Evangelical tussling over anti-Trump editorial escalates
President Donald Trump waves during a summit at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By ELANA SCHOR | December 22, 2019 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 9:39 PM

(AP) - As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove President Donald Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals are closing ranks further around Trump.

In a letter Sunday to the president of Christianity Today magazine, the group of evangelicals say the anti-Trump editorial is a dig at their characters as well as the president’s.

Among the signatories of the letter are George Wood, chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship; Rev. Tim Hill of the Church of God; former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee; and former Minnesota GOP Rep. Michele Bachmann.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.