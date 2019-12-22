First Baptist Church shows off Christmas train set

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the past few years, the First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls has spent the Christmas season showing off their polar express attraction.
Pastor Rod Payne says there’s an army of people who come each year and volunteer their time to help set it up.
"Hours and hours of labor and I cannot even begin to tell you how many moving parts are involved,” said Payne. “If you’ll look through all the various scenes in this train you’re going to find an awful lot of stuff that’s almost like little buried treasures.”
The process takes hours and the help of many volunteers to get each detail perfectly placed.
“We wanted to celebrate in a variety of different ways through the music, through the message, and also through something like this,” said Payne.
Conveniently located near the door, everyone has easy access to walk by and enjoy it on their way in or as they’re leaving.
“As my mom would usually say, it means about family, friends, and don’t forget God,” said churchgoer Parker Willcox. “It’s basically about him.”
Pastor Payne says the piece is almost like a preamble for the three services they are going to have on Christmas Eve, which anyone is welcome to attend.
The first service will begin at 3:00 p.m., with the second at 4:30 p.m. and the third at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.